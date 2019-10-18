Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 920%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,596.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

