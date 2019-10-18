Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $425.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.10 million and the lowest is $424.80 million. Welbilt posted sales of $412.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on WBT shares. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,003. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,927,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 56.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,707,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,913 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Welbilt by 5.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,529,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,440,000 after purchasing an additional 464,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $135,031,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Welbilt by 178.5% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,764,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,892 shares in the last quarter.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

