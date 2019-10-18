Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,219. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $32.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

