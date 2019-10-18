Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.00. Navistar International reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. OTR Global cut Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAV opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.23.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.