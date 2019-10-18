Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $15.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.86 million and the highest is $15.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $4.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $63.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.21 million, with estimates ranging from $72.53 million to $91.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,282. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.35. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

