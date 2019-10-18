Brokerages Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $3.00. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.20. 7,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,238. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,924,000 after buying an additional 141,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

