Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Coty posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

In other Coty news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 354.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,335,652 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Coty by 384.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

