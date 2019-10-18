Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €44.43 ($51.66) and last traded at €44.21 ($51.41), 253,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €43.89 ($51.03).

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.50.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.