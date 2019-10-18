Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,874,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.61.

NYSE:UNH opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

