Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 309.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

Shares of TGT opened at $113.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

