Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Breedon Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 71.90 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.32 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

