Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 279420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

