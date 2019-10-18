BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $625.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.53.
NYSE BP opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BP by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
