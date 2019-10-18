BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $625.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.53.

NYSE BP opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BP by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

