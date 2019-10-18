Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $117.31 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

