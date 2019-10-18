Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBP. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 295,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,648,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 47,449 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the period.

PBP stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

