Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 70,166 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,166 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of HDS opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

