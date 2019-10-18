Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23,224.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,029,000 after buying an additional 5,665,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8,873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $90.15 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $104.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

