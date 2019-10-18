Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $673,000 in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.06% of Central European Media Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,707,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CETV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

