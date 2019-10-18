Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $620,000 in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $57,670.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $172,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,364 shares of company stock worth $1,430,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

