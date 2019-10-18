Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after buying an additional 209,741 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

