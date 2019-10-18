Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

