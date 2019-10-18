Bounty0x (BNTY) One Day Volume Hits $6,309.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $872,663.00 and $6,309.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00229026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.01133784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

