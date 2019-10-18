BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 27,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,779. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

