BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

