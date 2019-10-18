Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,729 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,745. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after buying an additional 3,214,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after buying an additional 1,617,192 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 1,173,300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $56,872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 574,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

