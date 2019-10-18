Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Boom Logistics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 483,173 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.16.

In other Boom Logistics news, insider Tony Spassopoulos 153,873 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th.

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

