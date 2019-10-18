BOOM (BOOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47,811.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $47,811.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.01108542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 974,918,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,289,930 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.