Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 6.8%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $344.00 and last traded at $344.00, approximately 13,344,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 5,348,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Get Boeing alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.44. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.