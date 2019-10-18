Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $21.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.58. The stock had a trading volume of 688,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,753. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.