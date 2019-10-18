Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $303,860,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

Shares of BA stock opened at $370.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.59. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

