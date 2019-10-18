BoatPilot Token Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $58,733.00 and $1,559.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

