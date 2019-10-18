BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Market Perform

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 155,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.77. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $488,430,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

