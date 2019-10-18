Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.