Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 911,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,848. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.