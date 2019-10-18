BlockMason Credit Protocol Price Tops $0.0279 on Exchanges (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Kucoin. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $148,274.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

