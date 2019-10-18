Block Array (ARY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,188.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Block Array has a total market cap of $29,394.00 and approximately $1,188.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043345 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.06040773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043120 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

