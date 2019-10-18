BlackRock Inc. Takes $16.81 Million Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 581,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,808,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.70% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $5,783,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

RealReal stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

