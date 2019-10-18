BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of MannKind worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,139 shares of company stock worth $670,282. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.35.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

