BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,047,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 573.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 163,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 213,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $2.21 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

