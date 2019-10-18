BlackRock Inc. Has $15.41 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 64,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.71% of Ardmore Shipping worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at $8.99 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

