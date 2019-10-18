BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.29% of Marlin Business Services worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRLN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of MRLN opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Analysts expect that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.