BlackRock Inc. Buys 968,785 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Fluent worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Fluent by 113.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,325,229 shares in the company, valued at $15,176,902.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $453,220. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Fluent stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Fluent Inc has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

