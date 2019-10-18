BlackRock Inc. Buys 68,391 Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SmartFinancial worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SMBK opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $285.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SmartFinancial Inc has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

