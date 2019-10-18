Blackmoon Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $3,093.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00229033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.01140662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

