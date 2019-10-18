Bitcoin Red Hits Market Cap of $18,054.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $18,054.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00228546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.01146093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

