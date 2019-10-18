Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.43 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005359 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, Crex24 and CoinBene. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $79.63 million and $2.17 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001894 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi, Exrates, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bithumb, Indodax, CoinBene, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.