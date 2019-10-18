bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a market cap of $7.51 million and $244.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00229063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.01136121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 53,203,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

