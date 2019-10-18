BitBay (BAY) Reaches Market Cap of $11.27 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBay has traded 66.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021202 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

