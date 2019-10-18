Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

