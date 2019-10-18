Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

SYK opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.